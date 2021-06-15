 
CURE Pharmaceutical to Present at H.C. Wainwright 2021 Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Virtual Conference

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTC: CURR), a technology focused, vertically integrated drug delivery and product development company in the pharmaceutical and health & wellness markets, announced today that its Chief Business Officer Jonathan Berlent will participate in a virtual presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Virtual Conference on Thursday, June 17.

"The potential therapeutic benefits of psychedelics to treat mental health disorders is significant. I am very proud that we have been able to commence development of our psychedelics-based pharmaceutical clinical pipeline," Berlent said. “I look forward to sharing insights on how we will take advantage of our U.S. based, DEA-licensed Schedule 1 controlled substances facility, to deliver a number of psychedelic compounds in new ways that we believe will impact disease progression and improve the patient experience.”

The presentation can be viewed beginning at 7:00 a.m. EST on June 17 after registering at https://hcwevents.com/psychedelics/. It will also be available online for 90 days after the live presentation. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please follow the instructions in the link above or reach out to your H.C. Wainwright representatives directly.

About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

CURE Pharmaceutical is the pioneering developer of CUREform, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients.

As a vertically integrated company, CURE’s 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSF and cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enables it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURE has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements CURE makes in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. CURE intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and is making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the ability to successfully market the partnered products, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of related research and development efforts, partnered product characteristics and indications, marketing approvals and launches of other products, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the acceptance and demand of new pharmaceutical products, the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect CURE’s judgment as of the date of this press release. CURE disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

