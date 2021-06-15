 
Preclinical Data from ImmunoPrecise’s Drug Pipeline to be Presented During the BIO International Partnering Event

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD (the "Company" or "IPA") (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSX VENTURE: IPA) today announced the results from in vitro characterizations investigating TATX-21, a novel potential first-in-class antibody for Atherosclerosis Cardiovascular Disease (ACVD), will be presented in partnering meetings at the 2021 BIO International Convention, June 14-18, 2021.

Data will be presented on investigational antibodies known as TATX-21, a diverse pool of antibodies (cross-)reactive to human and murine undisclosed paralogous targets. The antibodies, isolated via IPA’s single B cell SelectTM technology, were discovered using rabbit B cells as the source of novel antibodies, a host cell utilized by ImmunoPrecise with the aim to maximize the diversity and function of the resulting lead candidates. The lead candidate pool of 25 sequence-unique antibodies has been advanced for further testing to determine their potential to prevent low-density lipids (LDL) uptake, functional tests that are intended to shine light on the antibodies’ potential to prevent and treat Atherosclerosis Cardiovascular Disease (ACVD).

The Company noted that they are screening the lead candidate pool for the ability to block the interaction of the target of interest with LDL but also for their ability to stimulate the target thereby potentially activating a down-stream signaling cascade, which may, based on published literature, provide a novel treatment approach for diabetic retinopathy.

"These data, which will be presented at IPA’s BIO Digital partnering meetings, further our understanding of these novel antibodies and their mechanisms of action and inform our thinking regarding potential program opportunities to treat two very different but serious indications," said Jennifer L Bath, Ph.D., CEO and President at ImmunoPrecise Antibodies. "This is an exciting year for our internal therapeutics pipeline, as results from a number of research and development programs continue to advance."

About B cell Select

IPA’s B cell Select platform enables the interrogation of a greater diversity of an antibody repertoire. By interrogating isolated B cells, IPA can analyze full organism repertoires with very little manipulation. This proprietary platform is species independent allowing for the generation of antibodies from samples not possible using other methods. B cell Select has the potential to develop antibodies from any species (including humans) as well as from any tissue. As the platform explores the entire antibody repertoire, it provides the opportunity to develop antibodies for anything that is possible in an animal’s immune repertoire including any protein class, complex therapeutic targets, post-translational modifications, and small molecules.

