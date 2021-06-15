Marathon Digital Holdings Set to Join the Russell 2000 Index

Membership in the Russell 2000 Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000 Index. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company") , one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, is set to join the Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indices’ annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. stock markets open on June 28, 2021. The stock will also be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

“Being added to the Russell 2000 Index demonstrates the immense progress we have made transforming Marathon over the past year,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO. “We expect our inclusion in the index to increase our visibility within the greater investment community, which will benefit both new and existing shareholders as we continue to build Marathon into one of the largest and most environmentally conscious Bitcoin miners in North America.”

Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. For more information on the Russell 2000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “ Russell Reconstitution ” section on the FTSE Russell website.

