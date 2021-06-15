AS Pro Kapital Grupp initiates a written procedure to approve waivers regarding its senior secured callable fixed rate bonds 2020/2024

As announced by AS Pro Kapital Grupp (“Pro Kapital” or the “Company”) on 10 June 2021 by way of press release, certain major bondholders representing approximately 75.44 per cent. of the nominal amount of the Bonds have agreed to give certain waivers in relations to the Company’s senior secured callable fixed rate bonds 2020/2024 with ISIN SE0013801172 (the “Bonds”) in a written procedure among the bondholders (the “Written Procedure”). Waivers pertain to certain financial covenants and financial reporting undertakings. Today, the Company initiates the Written Procedure.

The notice of the Written Procedure, including the proposed waivers and detailed information regarding the voting procedure, will be available at the Company’s website under section Shareholder: Legal documents: https://www.prokapital.com/shareholder/