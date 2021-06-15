 
Biomerica Receives Notice of Allowance from Mexican Patent Office for Irritable Bowel Syndrome Food Sensitivity Testing & Treatment

  • IBS is one of the most important gastrointestinal disorders in Mexico, with a prevalence of around 16% [1] (approximately 20 million patients)

  • Broadens InFoods global patent coverage with recently allowed patents in Korea and Japan

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) today announced that the Mexican Patent Office has issued a notice of allowance for Biomerica’s patent application pertaining to the Company’s InFoods technology platform that offers a revolutionary approach in the treatment of patients suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (“IBS”). Specifically, this allowed application contains claims that broadly cover the method that enables physicians to identify patient specific foods, such as milk, shrimp, broccoli, etc., that, when removed from the patient’s diet, may alleviate or improve an individual’s IBS symptoms, including constipation, diarrhea, bloating, severe cramping, pain and indigestion.

“We’re excited to have received this allowed patent in Mexico which provides broad protection around tests and methods used to determine patient-specific foods that may trigger IBS symptoms, and includes additional claims that cover a diagnostic-guided therapy for IBS patients,” said Zack Irani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Biomerica. “Studies show that food can heighten inflammation in the body, and we believe the InFoods technology can identify patient-specific foods that often trigger IBS symptoms. This Mexican patent is part of our ongoing international strategy to protect the intellectual property for our unique IBS diagnostic guided therapy, and joins recently issued Japanese patent #6681907, and Korean patent #10-1887545 covering compositions, devices and methods for IBS sensitivity testing.”

Mr. Irani concluded, “Biomerica has additional international and U.S. patent applications in prosecution related to the InFoods IBS product, as well as multiple applications that cover the use of our InFoods Technology in other diseases. In addition, we have filed digital health patents that cover digital applications that will assist patients with managing their dietary restrictions as defined by the InFoods technology. We believe the allowance of our Mexico patent further validates the strength of our technology platform and enhances our efforts to enable physicians to offer new and better therapies to patients.”

