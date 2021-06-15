 
Palisade Bio Launches Clinical Steering Committee to Provide Clinical Oversight and Guide Preparation for Late-Stage Clinical Trials of LB1148 in Accelerating Postoperative Return of Bowel Function and Reduction of Post-Surgical Adhesions

Former Leading BioSciences Chairman and Retired Board-Certified Surgeon, Dr. David Berry to Serve as Chair

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announced the launch of its Clinical Steering Committee (CSC) designed to provide strategic guidance over late-stage clinical program development for its lead investigational drug, LB1148. The CSC will be chaired by retired board-certified-surgeon, Dr. David Berry, who previously served as Chairman of the Board of the predecessor company, Leading BioSciences.

Additional CSC members include:

  • Mark A. Talamini, MD, Vice President of Surgery & Program Development, Northwell Health
  • Jerrold H. Levy, MD, Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Professor of Surgery (Cardiothoracic) Duke University Hospital
  • Steven D. Wexner, MD, PhD, Director of the Digestive Disease Institute and Chairman of Colorectal Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Florida
  • Ronald Hurst, MD, Division of Surgical Oncology at The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute
  • Paul A. Checchia, MD, Professor of Pediatrics at Texas Children's Hospital

“With a number of important clinical milestones expected in 2021, our Clinical Steering Committee will be integral to successful design and execution of our planned pivotal Phase 3 programs in 2022,” said Tom Hallam, Ph.D., CEO of Palisade Bio. “We're driven by the potential for LB1148 to be a difference-maker in prevention of a number of post-surgical GI complications and look forward to working with Dr. Berry and the rest of the CSC to advance these programs expeditiously.”

Palisade Bio is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead drug candidate LB1148 for accelerating return of bowel function associated with gastrointestinal (GI) surgery. The PROFILE study is a randomized, double-blind, multicenter, Phase 2 trial expected to enroll 120-200 patients undergoing elective bowel resection at 11 sites across the U.S. Patients received a single oral dose of LB1148 prior to surgery. The primary endpoint is time to return of bowel function. The presence of adhesions will be assessed in patients scheduled for a second surgery withing seven months of the initial GI surgery.

