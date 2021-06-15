Palisade Bio Launches Clinical Steering Committee to Provide Clinical Oversight and Guide Preparation for Late-Stage Clinical Trials of LB1148 in Accelerating Postoperative Return of Bowel Function and Reduction of Post-Surgical Adhesions

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announced the launch of its Clinical Steering Committee (CSC) designed to provide strategic guidance over late-stage clinical program development for its lead investigational drug, LB1148. The CSC will be chaired by retired board-certified-surgeon, Dr. David Berry, who previously served as Chairman of the Board of the predecessor company, Leading BioSciences.

Mark A. Talamini, MD, Vice President of Surgery & Program Development, Northwell Health

Jerrold H. Levy, MD, Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Professor of Surgery (Cardiothoracic) Duke University Hospital

Steven D. Wexner, MD, PhD, Director of the Digestive Disease Institute and Chairman of Colorectal Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Florida

Ronald Hurst, MD, Division of Surgical Oncology at The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute

Paul A. Checchia, MD, Professor of Pediatrics at Texas Children's Hospital



“With a number of important clinical milestones expected in 2021, our Clinical Steering Committee will be integral to successful design and execution of our planned pivotal Phase 3 programs in 2022,” said Tom Hallam, Ph.D., CEO of Palisade Bio. “We're driven by the potential for LB1148 to be a difference-maker in prevention of a number of post-surgical GI complications and look forward to working with Dr. Berry and the rest of the CSC to advance these programs expeditiously.”

Palisade Bio is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead drug candidate LB1148 for accelerating return of bowel function associated with gastrointestinal (GI) surgery. The PROFILE study is a randomized, double-blind, multicenter, Phase 2 trial expected to enroll 120-200 patients undergoing elective bowel resection at 11 sites across the U.S. Patients received a single oral dose of LB1148 prior to surgery. The primary endpoint is time to return of bowel function. The presence of adhesions will be assessed in patients scheduled for a second surgery withing seven months of the initial GI surgery.