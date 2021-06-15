SEB Goes Live with RCMP Group Insurance Administration Services to Over 40,000 Plan Members

States Mohamad El Chayah, President, CEO of SEB Administrative Services Inc., “SEB’s FlexPlus platform has numerous features that the RCMP group life and disability members will enjoy while we facilitate the RCMP’s transformation of its administration processes from paper to digital. This will provide RCMP with a reliable, optimized and secure mission critical environment to provision group benefits and enroll participants. The initial contract term is 3 years and the RCMP has 6 years of contractual options. This contract adds to SEB’s large professional services footprint to the Government of Canada. We have over $300M of contracting vehicles at all levels of government - federal, provincial, municipal and crown corporations.”

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEB Administrative Services Inc. (“SEB Admin”) has fully implemented and gone live with the life insurance administration for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (“RCMP”) Group Life Insurance and Disability Income Insurance plans. This is in accordance with the multi-year contract awarded to SEB Admin as announced by the RCMP on January 28, 2021. This initiative is in line with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police objective of providing enhanced member experience, and to ensure its active and retired 40,000+ plan members have a modern and sustainable insurance administration solution.

States the RCMP, “We would like to compliment SEB Admin for the smooth transition through the implementation process as we have migrated from the the previous provider. We would also like to thank Morneau Shepell for its services over the last 15 years and its support through the transition process.

As a policing organization, the RCMP places significant priority in ensuring that life and disability insurance benefits and claims are administered promptly, accurately and efficiently; and that plan participants have access to information in a timely and accessible manner.

This transformational initiative supports our Vision150 modernization agenda by delivering leading-edge services to our members and retirees more conveniently, advancing claims processing, and enhancing the overall member experience.”

About SEB and The Expected Benefits

The Administration Services FlexPlus platform provides the RCMP with a modern, digital system for administering the RCMP insurance plans including Group Life, AD&D and Disability Income Group Insurance plans. It will also provide a highly responsive user experience for the 40,000+ RCMP active and retiree plan members. Plan members now have the flexibility to access a secure self-service platform supported by SEB’s dedicated bilingual, state-of-the-art Contact Centre, located in Montreal, Quebec, providing services to a national client base.