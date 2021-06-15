Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(TM) Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Michael Schultz, Discusses the Promise of Image-Guided 212Pb Alpha-Particle Radiopharmaceutical Therapies for Cancer at the SNMMI 2021 Annual Meeting

Presented data highlights the performance of Viewpoint's chelation technologyCORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision …

Dr. Schultz presented on Saturday, June 12, 2021, as part of the Continued Education (CE) session titled, "Imaging of Therapeutic Radionuclides for Dosimetry." As part of the session, Dr. Schultz discussed the 203Pb/212Pb image-guided radionuclide therapy paradigm and key innovations that are advancing the approach. Key data presented substantiates the potential of 203Pb imaging as a surrogate for 212Pb therapeutics and the performance of Viewpoint's chelation technology for delivering radiation specifically to tumors.

Viewpoint is currently advancing its new, proprietary class of personalized 212Pb-based alpha-particle radiopharmaceuticals to transform the treatment landscape of radiotherapies for cancer. Through its unique theranostic approach, the Company's technology provides the ability to diagnose the tumor and then treat it. This two-step, personalized medicine process helps to identify patients that are more likely to respond to the Company's therapy and potentially improve efficacy. At the same time, the use of imaging to personalize treatments has the potential to minimize potential toxicities associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's image-guided targeted alpha therapies (TAT) leverage specialized targeting peptides to deliver the diagnostic 203Pb and cancer-killing 212Pb directly to the tumor. Targets are carefully selected to ensure they are overexpressed on cancer cells and minimally expressed on normal healthy cells. When the peptide is radiolabled with the Company's diagnostic 203Pb, the patient can be imaged (i.e., SPECT/CT) to reveal cancer cells in the body. When the peptide is radiolabeled with 212Pb (alpha-particle emitting radiation) the target-peptide binding delivers powerful, yet locally deposited, cancer-killing alpha-particle radiation directly to cancer cells. This targeting mechanism allows for maximized therapeutic effects while minimizing off-target toxicities.