 
checkAd

WithHealth Raises the Curtain on a New Covid-19 Testing and Workplace Safety Program to Ensure Broadway Reopens Successfully

Autor: Accesswire
15.06.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

WithHealth is excited to transfer its extensive experience in workplace set safety to the stageNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge health care company for employees, is thrilled to help …

WithHealth is excited to transfer its extensive experience in workplace set safety to the stage

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge health care company for employees, is thrilled to help Broadway and other professional theatrical productions return to the stage safely. WithHealth already specializes in comprehensive set safety plans for SAG-AFTRA productions. The company has worked with high-profile talent on major streaming and network platforms, and is adept at helping producers meet the requirements set forth by industry unions.

Many successful corporate health partners find themselves unable to match the pace, scope and ever-changing needs of a theatrical production. WithHealth is an exception. WithHealth ensures that there is safety in everything from quick changes to curtain calls and is excited to offer some of the following assistance to its entertainment partners:

  • Comprehensive clinical solutions including COVID testing (1-2-hour turnaround), testing management, clinical oversight, contact tracing, and health and safety supervision
  • A dedicated team in New York City that has experience working with high profile talent, professional crew and producers
  • Clinical and workplace education for leadership and employees (general COVID information, stress & anxiety workshops, etc.)
  • A commitment to meeting all of AEA's clinical guidelines for a fully vaccinated workplace

"Many of our employees are proud members of the performing arts community, and some are even AEA and SAG-AFTRA members who are thrilled to see Broadway and regional theater returning," says Cindy Salas Murphy, WithHealth Founder and CEO. "We have a deep institutional knowledge of these very special work environments, including auditions, costume fittings, technical rehearsals and performances. We have all been waiting in the wings for this long intermission to be over and are ready to do our part to get actors, designers, Stage Managers and technical crew back on stage."

About WithHealth, Inc.

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to fill a void of affordable, accessible, and convenient health care. WithHealth™ provides precision concierge health care for employees by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, care coordination and virtual care, to make healthcare personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

Corporate:
info@withhealth.com 
p833-99-HEALTH

Chief Marketing Officer
Cindy Judd
cindy.judd@withhealth.com
p847-404-9962

Investors:
ClearThink
nyc@clearthink.capital
p917-658-7878

SOURCE: WithHealth, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651715/WithHealth-Raises-the-Curtain-on-a-N ...

Foto: Accesswire



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WithHealth Raises the Curtain on a New Covid-19 Testing and Workplace Safety Program to Ensure Broadway Reopens Successfully WithHealth is excited to transfer its extensive experience in workplace set safety to the stageNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge health care company for employees, is thrilled to help …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
K-12 Educators Invited to Attend Free Virtual Re.school GSA Forum 2021 on Post-Pandemic Structural ...
Cinedigm Finalizes Acquisition of Advanced Streaming Technology Platform FoundationTV; Forms ...
Unique Fabricating, Inc. Announces Extension of Forbearance Agreement through February 28, 2022
PPX Announces Application to Partially Revoke Cease Trade Order
Infield Minerals Outlines Silver-Gold Target Area at the Desperado Project in Nevada
Avidian Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
RF Industries Reports Sequential Sales Growth of 11% in Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021; Reiterates ...
PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. Announces Today That It Has Secured A Funding Of $500,000 For Its ...
Ainos Named Exclusive Sales Partner for COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit in Taiwan
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award