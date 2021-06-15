WithHealth Raises the Curtain on a New Covid-19 Testing and Workplace Safety Program to Ensure Broadway Reopens Successfully

WithHealth is excited to transfer its extensive experience in workplace set safety to the stageNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge health care company for employees, is thrilled to help …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge health care company for employees, is thrilled to help Broadway and other professional theatrical productions return to the stage safely. WithHealth already specializes in comprehensive set safety plans for SAG-AFTRA productions. The company has worked with high-profile talent on major streaming and network platforms, and is adept at helping producers meet the requirements set forth by industry unions.

Many successful corporate health partners find themselves unable to match the pace, scope and ever-changing needs of a theatrical production. WithHealth is an exception. WithHealth ensures that there is safety in everything from quick changes to curtain calls and is excited to offer some of the following assistance to its entertainment partners: