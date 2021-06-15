HeyPal(TM) App Launches iOS Version Worldwide After a Successful International Beta

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ …

HeyPal™ is designed with a user-friendly interface where it is easy and fun to instantly interact with others around the world. It serves as a social app targeting worldwide language learners, travelers, and those who seek a higher level of cultural awareness. The focus is on language learning and language teaching through social interaction in a pressure-free environment. The app caters to an international audience through a social platform that improves on traditional language learning options and connects people from different cultures and countries around the globe. It also solves the problem of communicating in multiple languages while traveling. The Android worldwide launch remains on schedule for Fall 2021.

"We've been working very hard at analyzing data to be able to bring the app to the US and we are confident it will do really well here," said Isaac Nakash, CMO of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp. "With the Covid-19 vaccine and travel restrictions easing, it's perfect timing for an entrance into the market to capitalize on the increased numbers of people traveling and learning new languages in the process. We expect to see high usage from people living in the US utilizing HeyPal™ to learn another language."

After an extremely successful international beta which provided pertinent data on key metrics such as app stability, new feature testing, and user engagement, ClickStream is now ready to ramp up HeyPal™ user acquisition activities and accelerate early-stage growth through worldwide iOS launch and a worldwide marketing campaign supported by K&J Growth. Since beta launch, growth has been fully organic with only hand-picked user acceptance and minimal marketing beyond initial A/B testing. Upon iOS worldwide launch, ClickStream's multi-faceted marketing campaign plans to generate tens of millions of impressions over the coming days and weeks to build on its global user base.