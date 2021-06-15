 
checkAd

HeyPal(TM) App Launches iOS Version Worldwide After a Successful International Beta

Autor: Accesswire
15.06.2021, 14:30  |  46   |   |   

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ …

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ app is now available worldwide in the iOS App Store.

Foto: Accesswire

HeyPal™ is designed with a user-friendly interface where it is easy and fun to instantly interact with others around the world. It serves as a social app targeting worldwide language learners, travelers, and those who seek a higher level of cultural awareness. The focus is on language learning and language teaching through social interaction in a pressure-free environment. The app caters to an international audience through a social platform that improves on traditional language learning options and connects people from different cultures and countries around the globe. It also solves the problem of communicating in multiple languages while traveling. The Android worldwide launch remains on schedule for Fall 2021.

"We've been working very hard at analyzing data to be able to bring the app to the US and we are confident it will do really well here," said Isaac Nakash, CMO of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp. "With the Covid-19 vaccine and travel restrictions easing, it's perfect timing for an entrance into the market to capitalize on the increased numbers of people traveling and learning new languages in the process. We expect to see high usage from people living in the US utilizing HeyPal™ to learn another language."

After an extremely successful international beta which provided pertinent data on key metrics such as app stability, new feature testing, and user engagement, ClickStream is now ready to ramp up HeyPal™ user acquisition activities and accelerate early-stage growth through worldwide iOS launch and a worldwide marketing campaign supported by K&J Growth. Since beta launch, growth has been fully organic with only hand-picked user acceptance and minimal marketing beyond initial A/B testing. Upon iOS worldwide launch, ClickStream's multi-faceted marketing campaign plans to generate tens of millions of impressions over the coming days and weeks to build on its global user base.

Seite 1 von 2
ClickStream Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HeyPal(TM) App Launches iOS Version Worldwide After a Successful International Beta BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
K-12 Educators Invited to Attend Free Virtual Re.school GSA Forum 2021 on Post-Pandemic Structural ...
Cinedigm Finalizes Acquisition of Advanced Streaming Technology Platform FoundationTV; Forms ...
Unique Fabricating, Inc. Announces Extension of Forbearance Agreement through February 28, 2022
PPX Announces Application to Partially Revoke Cease Trade Order
Infield Minerals Outlines Silver-Gold Target Area at the Desperado Project in Nevada
Avidian Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
RF Industries Reports Sequential Sales Growth of 11% in Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021; Reiterates ...
PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. Announces Today That It Has Secured A Funding Of $500,000 For Its ...
Ainos Named Exclusive Sales Partner for COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit in Taiwan
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Pooch Hall to Appear on Los Angeles' Most Watched Morning Show KTLA 5 Morning News to Discuss his Role on WinQuik's(TM) Weekly Trivia Show The Big Game
02.06.21
CORRECTION: Clickstream(TM)'s Heypal(TM) App Prepares For US iOS App Store Launch On Tuesday June 15th, 2021
02.06.21
ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Prepares for US Launch on Tuesday June 15th, 2021
29.05.21
ClickStream Extends Option to Purchase 149,012,000 Shares of Winners Inc. Common Stock
26.05.21
ClickStream Announces its WinQuik(TM) App Increases by 18% in the Past Month and now Exceeds 35,000 Unique Users