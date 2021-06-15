 
Companies Jockeying for Position in $106 Billion EdTech Market; Who's in Front

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year changed the world in unexpected ways, as people and businesses looked to keep moving forward in the face of a global coronavirus pandemic. In many instances, COVID-19 simply accelerated the inevitable, such as trends towards digitization while lockdown orders were in place. Perhaps the most significant example was in education, where students from grade school to college went 100% virtual for the first time in history. Education technology, or edtech, is a hot trend that, even as the pandemic wanes, isn't showing any signs of slowing among today's generation of digitally native learners, as evidenced by analyst forecast and upstarts such as Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (Profile), which is partnering with juggernaut Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) for solutions to transform higher education. As it happens, Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) have also dedicated considerable resources reimaging education and democratizing learning for everyone, everywhere.

  • The global edtech market is estimated at $106 billion and forecast to expand at a 19.9% CAGR through 2028.
  • Nextech AR Solutions lists numerous leading educational institutions as clients and partners.
  • The company recently launched its EdTechX platform, with customers already coming on board.
  • EdTechX quickly achieved co-sell ready status with Microsoft, a partnership reserved for proven companies with highest-quality tech.

EdTech: One-Third of a $340 Billion Market

Big money has gotten behind edtech, catalyzing double-digit growth. Market analysts at Grand View Research estimate the global education technology market at $106 billion for 2021, up from about $86 billion in 2020, and on track to grow 19.9% annually through 2028 as digital technology improves access to education. The movement is global, including emerging markets such as Africa where tech is filling holes in learning.

Remote learning is one thing, but the future of education involves the marriage of remote learning to next-generation technology, including augmented reality (AR). With AR, computer-generated objects are seen on a screen in real time, a technique that helps students learn in a more interactive and engaging environment. Grand View sees the global AR market growing at a spectacular 43.8% compound annual growth rate to $340.2 billion by 2028.

