 
checkAd

CDK Global Introduces CDK OnePay Fueled by Global Payments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today launched CDK OnePay, a dealership-wide payment solution fueled by Global Payments, a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions. It is designed to help dealers create a frictionless customer experience with end-to-end seamless payment technologies and expanded payment options.

CDK OnePay enables dealerships to request payments via text, email, or in person while allowing their customers the convenience to pay with credit, debit or digital wallets via mobile phone according to their preferences. The solution also enables dealerships to complete an integrated invoicing process from start to finish within the CDK Drive dealer management system (DMS), helping shorten customer wait times, reduce costly cashiering errors from data reentry, and streamlining end-of-day reconciliations.

“CDK OnePay is another example of how we’re driving innovation of the tools dealers use every day to improve efficiency and profitability in their operations,” said Joe Tautges, chief operating officer, CDK Global. “By partnering with a leader in the payments industry like Global Payments, we are significantly enhancing the payment experience at dealerships by streamlining dealer workflows through Fortellis integrations and providing more options like virtual payments and contactless terminals. It is a true win-win for dealers and their customers.”

“In a digital-forward world, and in a time when health and safety are top priorities, we’re seeing more customers ask for mobile payment capabilities and contactless alternatives,” says Drew Conkle, chief operating officer, Brondes Auto Group and CDK OnePay pilot program participant. “Meeting our customers’ payment needs and expectations with CDK OnePay helps ensure we’re providing the best possible experience at our dealership and increases the chances of getting their repeat business and additional revenue.”

CDK OnePay is offered to dealers with no upfront or recurring subscription fees from CDK.

“Technology has transformed payments in recent years, but many industry sectors are still catching up,” said Bob Cortopassi, president, Global Payments Integrated. “We believe it’s our responsibility to provide businesses and consumers with state-of-the-art payment technologies and commerce-enablement solutions. By tightly integrating with CDK products, we have delivered a truly integrated commerce platform that brings more payment flexibility to automotive retailers and pushes them to the leading edge of payments.”

About Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange Platform

Fortellis is a technology platform that enables the automotive industry to leverage, build, innovate and integrate solutions and workflows to transform business. The Fortellis platform—with its Developer Network and Marketplace—connects software developers, OEMs and dealers so they can create new and unique experiences efficiently and seamlessly. Visit fortellis.io to learn more.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

CDK Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CDK Global Introduces CDK OnePay Fueled by Global Payments CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today launched CDK OnePay, a dealership-wide payment solution fueled by Global Payments, a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions. It is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Wish Announces Partnership With Leading Ecommerce Platform PrestaShop
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
GE Aviation and Safran Launch Advanced Technology Demonstration Program for Sustainable Engines; ...
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Automotive Tech Leader CDK Global Acquires Digital Retail Platform Roadster