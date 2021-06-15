Clean Harbors to Participate in Ninth Annual Stifel/Waste 360 Investor Summit

Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Michael L. Battles and SVP Investor Relations Jim Buckley will be participating in a fireside chat at the Ninth Annual Stifel/Waste 360 Investor Summit.

The Clean Harbors event will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT), Monday, June 28, and will be webcast live. To access the live or archived webcast, visit the “Investor Relations” portion of Clean Harbors’ website at www.cleanharbors.com.