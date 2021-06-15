Chase Freedom Announces Q3 2021 Quarterly Categories – Grocery Stores and Select Streaming Services

“We want to provide cardmembers with categories that can make their summer more enjoyable, whether it’s their monthly streaming service bill or purchasing food for a family barbeque,” said Kristen Bowdoin, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “In addition to the new quarterly categories, cardmembers will soon enjoy even more value on their dining purchases all summer through Pay Yourself Back.”

Today, Chase Freedom announced new rotating quarterly categories for Q3 2021 for Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers: grocery stores (excluding Target & Walmart) and select streaming services. This quarter features two broad categories for summer, offering added value to cardmembers’ everyday spending. The quarterly categories allow cardmembers to earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in these categories from July 1 through September 30.

Grocery Stores (excluding Target & Walmart): Just in time for grilling season, Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases to cook-up their favorite recipes all summer long.

Just in time for grilling season, Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases to cook-up their favorite recipes all summer long. Select Streaming Services: Monthly music and TV streaming subscriptions can add up fast – this quarter, Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on individual purchases and subscriptions.

Coming soon: Pay Yourself Back for dining purchases this summer

Starting July 2nd, Chase Freedom, Freedom Flex, Freedom Unlimited, and Freedom Student cardmembers will have the option to apply Ultimate Rewards points to pay for all or a portion of their dining purchases up to a total of $250 and get paid back with statement credit through the Pay Yourself Back tool in the Chase Mobile App and online. Specifically, Ultimate Reward points will be worth 10% more when redeemed for up to $250 in dining purchases through September 30, 2021.

Along with 5% rotating categories and new Pay Yourself Back category, Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn cash back on a variety of other purchases including: 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase’s Ultimate Rewards, 3% cash back on dining and drugstores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. In addition to these rewards, Freedom Flex cardmembers receive World Elite Mastercard Benefits, including cell phone protection and discounts with Lyft, Shoprunner and more, along with Priceless Experiences.

New cardmembers can earn a $200 sign-up bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. The Freedom bonus offer is available at Chase.com or in branches. More information on the offer can be found here.

For additional information on the participating merchants and how to activate Freedom’s third quarter category offer, visit Chase.com/Freedom or Chase.com/FreedomFlex beginning June 15, 2021.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: Nearly 5,000 branches in 28 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005138/en/