United Bankshares, Inc. to Participate in the Keefe Bruyette & Woods Southeast Bank Conference
United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI), will be participating in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Southeast Bank Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Participating on behalf of United will be W. Mark Tatterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Wesley Tracewell, SVP Treasury. There will be no audio or video webcast available. An investor presentation will be available beginning Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at www.ubsi-inc.com.
United is a financial holding company with approximately $27 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. United is the parent company of United Bank. United Bank and its subsidiaries comprise 223 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.
United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005232/en/
