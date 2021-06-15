United Bankshares, Inc. to Participate in the Keefe Bruyette & Woods Southeast Bank Conference

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI), will be participating in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Southeast Bank Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Participating on behalf of United will be W. Mark Tatterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Wesley Tracewell, SVP Treasury. There will be no audio or video webcast available. An investor presentation will be available beginning Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at www.ubsi-inc.com.