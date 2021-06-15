Ralph Lauren Shares Progress on Environmental and Social Goals in Its Fiscal 2021 Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has published its fiscal year 2021 annual Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report (FY21 Report), a detailed progress update on its Design the Change strategy. This year, the Company strengthened its commitment to climate by establishing a net zero goal with a clear roadmap to achieving this target and deepened its transparency with increased diversity data, climate data and factory data disclosures. The Company also announced that from Fiscal 2022 onwards, key environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics will be incorporated into executive remuneration.

“The convergence of the global pandemic, climate crisis and call to action to dismantle systemic racism has been a catalyst for the business community to focus and accelerate its progress toward a more equitable and sustainable future,” said Patrice Louvet, President & CEO, Ralph Lauren Corporation. “We embrace that call to action wholeheartedly at Ralph Lauren, demonstrated by the progress our teams have made in the last year – including our increased transparency, climate goal and integration of ESG metrics into executive remuneration. As we look to the future, we will continue identifying ways to accelerate this work through partnership and collaboration that can deliver positive impact at scale.”

Building on its existing goal of reducing absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations and supply chain by 30% compared to Fiscal 2020 levels, Ralph Lauren has set a goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2040. As part of this, the Company has also published a Net Zero Commitment Statement that details how it expects to achieve this target. These actions are in line with Ralph Lauren’s pledge to the climate goals identified in the Paris Agreement and build on the steps the Company has already taken to reduce its carbon footprint throughout its value chain.

The FY21 Report also reflects Ralph Lauren’s continued focus on increasing transparency across environmental and social issues as well as its operations. The Company has added the Task Force on ClimateRelated Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Index to this year’s report and discloses new carbon and water footprints. In the report, Ralph Lauren also introduces expanded factory disclosures, which provide more clarity on the Company’s operations by listing tier 1 factories that represent approximately 90% of its apparel and home textile business volume.