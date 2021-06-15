Bitwise Asset Management Inc. Completes $70 Million Series B, Valuing the Company at More Than $500 Million

Bitwise Asset Management, the world’s largest cryptocurrency index fund manager, today announced the completion of its Series B. The round was led by Elad Gil and Electric Capital, joined by new backers including Daniel Loeb’s Third Point LLC, Daniel Och’s Willoughby Capital, Louis Bacon’s Moore Strategic Ventures, Paul Eisenstein’s Vetamer Capital, and Coinbase Ventures, alongside individual investors Henry Kravis, Stanley Druckenmiller, David McCormick (Bridgewater CEO), Daniel Sundheim (D1 CIO), Kevin Warsh (former U.S. Federal Reserve Governor), Nadeem Meghji (Blackstone executive), Tracey Warson (former Head of Citi Private Bank), Fidji Simo (Facebook executive), Helen Riley (Google X CFO), and several others (full list below). Existing Bitwise backers including Highland Capital, Khosla Ventures, Blockchain Capital, Castle Island Ventures, Alison Davis, Adam Nash, and Naval Ravikant participated as well.

Bitwise, currently profitable, expects to use the proceeds from its Series B round to strengthen its balance sheet and accelerate the national buildout of its organization, team and product suite.

“Five years from now, while some investors will still be trading crypto portfolios themselves, many long-term investors will want to rely on the same financial advisors, processes and brokerages they use for every other asset class,” said Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley. “Bitwise is focused on equipping investment professionals with the products, education and relationships they need to steward crypto and blockchain investments on behalf of their clients and LPs over the long run. This new round of capital will help us substantially grow our organization, expand our offerings, and cement our position as the premier crypto partner for professional investors.”

The round follows several recent milestones for Bitwise. Assets under management are up more than 20x year over year, crossing $1.2 billion at the end of Q1 and taking the company to profitability. Bitwise’s leadership in serving financial advisors continues to expand, with over 200 financial advisory firms using Bitwise products and research to help clients access the cryptocurrency asset class. To deliver on its commitment to education and relationship support, the company has already doubled the size of the research, client service and sales teams since the start of the year and plans to double them again by year-end.