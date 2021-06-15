Wipro Expands Partnership with Levi Strauss & Co. to Support Digital Commerce

As a part of this multi-year engagement, Wipro will help optimize the customer and user experience across all channels. With more than 20 years of experience in retail, Wipro will provide Global IT support services across Levi Strauss & Co.’s consumer digital technology space, including eCommerce, B2B Commerce, Consumer Data Hub, Omni Order Management, Retail Store Infrastructure, Retail Store applications, Point of Sale, and Global Retail Concierge.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced it has extended its partnership with Levi Strauss & Co., one of the world’s largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear.

Kartik Kumar, Vice President, Global Brand and Commercial Technology, Levi Strauss & Co., said, “We’ve consistently found value working with Wipro and look forward to our expanded partnership. Wipro’s ability to offer global delivery capabilities and integrated and scalable services make them the right partner for us to elevate the consumer experience and mitigate business risk.”

Srini Pallia, CEO - Americas, Wipro Limited, said, “Levi Strauss & Co. has a strong vision for the innovative ways technology can deliver business growth and strengthen a brand. We are honored to have been part of that journey so far, and we’re excited to begin this next chapter in our partnership.”

A new AI-driven retail tool from Wipro will help Levi Strauss & Co. identify, reconcile, and prevent inconsistencies across its B2B, B2C and retail-store landscape. Wipro will support this UX innovation and other elements of the expanded partnership from its industry-leading centers in Europe, North America and India.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 200,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.