Euro Manganese Shares Begin Trading on OTCQX under Symbol EUMNF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF) (the “ Company ” or “ EMN ”) is pleased to announce that effective today, the Company’s common shares will begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market (“OTCQX”) under the symbol “EUMNF”. The OTCQX is the highest market tier operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. on which approximately 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the symbol EMN, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol EO6.

“Over the past eight months we have witnessed a transformation in the global automotive industry, as carmakers accelerate their transition to battery electric vehicles,” says Euro Manganese CEO, Marco Romero. “Without raw materials, there are no batteries. High-purity manganese is an essential battery metal. By joining the OTCQX, we are making it easier for U.S. investors to gain exposure to this growing sector, enabling them to more easily trade in our shares.”

The Company is currently focused on three main activities as it advances its proposed Chvaletice Manganese Project: fabrication, construction and commissioning of a demonstration plant; completion of a definitive feasibility study; and completion of a final Environmental Impact Assessment for submission to permitting authorities, all targeted for the first quarter of 2022. The Company’s goal is to arrive at a final investment decision in 2022, followed by the arrangement of project financing and start of construction, with plant start-up, commissioning and commercial production projected for late 2024 or early 2025.

The OTCQX provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade EUMNF. To be eligible for trading on OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The Company is in the process of obtaining Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and in 131 other countries. Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EUMNF/overview.