Save Foods Announces Expansion of Use of SavePROTECT Across All SiCar Farms Persian Lime Packing House Facilities

Headquartered in Mexico, SiCar is a grower, packer and international distribution company of high-quality, nutritious fruits and vegetables throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. SiCar’s most popular product is its Persian limes, grown on 10,000 acres of company-owned orchards. In addition to limes, SiCar also manages the packing and distribution of over 100,000 tons of Mexican-grown tropical fruits and vegetables at its packing centers in Texas, California, Florida, Georgia and New Jersey.

TEL AVIV, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Save Foods, Inc. (“Save Foods” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SVFD), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announces that SiCar Farms Ltd. (“SiCar”) has recently directed that Save Foods’ post-harvest treatment, SavePROTECT, be used across all its packing houses with the intention of supplying retail customers with long-lasting limes that simultaneously leads to reducing waste.

SiCar Farms President Luis Gudino commented on the announcement, “We were amazed by the quick reaction by one of our customers, a major U.S. food retailer. Since we started using SavePROTECT on our Persian limes, the major retailer reported a five-day increase in shelf life. Internally, we noticed a 50% reduction in rotten lime count. After seeing these results, we fast-tracked our decision to add SavePROTECT to our entire network.”

“Worldwide demand for high-quality produce, delivered using the best sustainable practices, processes and products available, continues to grow. Using SavePROTECT across our operation will facilitate our ability to provide customers with top-quality, longer-lasting produce. They will also benefit from a reduction in waste, better sustainability results and increased revenues,” added Gudino.

Dan Sztybel, the chief executive officer of Save Foods Ltd., added, “More than 1.4 million tons of lime were consumed in the United States in 2018, and we look forward to working with SiCar as they work to expand their share of this market.”

Sztybel concluded, “The benefits that Save Foods’ products provide companies like SiCar go beyond improved quality, longer shelf life and reduced waste. These qualities potentially translate into a broader sales horizon, higher revenue potential and reduced expenses, making Save Foods-treated produce the natural choice across the distribution chain.”