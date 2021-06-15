Vestjysk Bank A/S has issued DKK 180 million Senior Non-Preferred

As part of the ongoing process to optimise the capital structure of Vestjysk Bank A/S, the bank has issued DKK 180 million Senior Non-Preferred effective from June 18, 2021. The bonds has a fixed annual coupon rate of 2.035 % in the first four years.

The issue is part of the launch of NEP-Fonden under Kapitalforeningen Investin Pro managed by Nykredit Portefølje Administration, which is aimed at institutional clients. The bonds have a maturity of five years with a possibility to call after four years and any time thereafter subject to approval by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet).