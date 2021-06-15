 
Vestjysk Bank A/S has issued DKK 180 million Senior Non-Preferred

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021   

As part of the ongoing process to optimise the capital structure of Vestjysk Bank A/S, the bank has issued DKK 180 million Senior Non-Preferred effective from June 18, 2021. The bonds has a fixed annual coupon rate of 2.035 % in the first four years.

The issue is part of the launch of NEP-Fonden under Kapitalforeningen Investin Pro managed by Nykredit Portefølje Administration, which is aimed at institutional clients. The bonds have a maturity of five years with a possibility to call after four years and any time thereafter subject to approval by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet).

Senior Non-Preferred is an instrument that is designed to meet the MREL requirement which will be further phased in over the coming years.

Nykredit Bank A/S is the sole lead manager of the issue.

Please direct potential inquires to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, on telephone +45 9663 2104.


Vestjysk Bank A/S

 

Jan Ulsø Madsen

Chief Executive Officer


Vestjysk Bank A/S
Torvet 4-5 7620 Lemvig
Telefon 96 63 20 00

CVR-nr. 34 63 13 28
www.vestjyskbank.dk






