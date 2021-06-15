Vemanti Group Announces Effectiveness of Form 10 Registration Statement

The Form 10 provides investors with detailed information about the Company’s operations, including an overview of the business strategies, risk factors and financial statements. This additional information should allow for investors to make an educated investment decision regarding the Company. The Form 10 is available at www.sec.gov under the name of Vemanti Group, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, Inc. (“Vemanti” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: VMNT ), a multi-asset technology-driven company, today announced that its Form 10 Registration Statement initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 9, 2021, became effective on June 9, 2021. Moving forward, the Company will be subject to the reporting requirements subject to the periodic and current reporting requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti, stated “The effectiveness of our Form 10 registration statement is a major milestone. Due to our unique business model and our future plans to engage in the fintech and blockchain sectors, we believe that being a fully reporting company will bring a greater level of comfort for our partners and investors. Additionally, being regulated and with clear transparency will help to differentiate us from other competitors in the blockchain space.

The Company’s ultimate mission is to advance financial inclusion for the unbanked underbanked consumers and businesses of the world. It is focused on building a financial ecosystem based on innovative fintech and blockchain applications.

About Vemanti Group, Inc.

Vemanti Group, Inc. (OTCQB:VMNT) is a technology-driven company that seeks to become active in high-growth and emerging markets. Our core strength is in technology development. We intend to drive future growth through acquisitions and investment in disruptive and foundational technologies in early-stage companies that have market viable products. To learn more about VMNT, visit www.vemanti.com.



Legal Disclaimer

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SE C ”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Form 10 filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Vemanti Group, Inc.

Investor Relations

(800) 768-1288

ir@vemanti.com