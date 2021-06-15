 
Verizon Frontline deployed to support National Guard training exercise

Verizon Frontline network and technology will provide mission-critical communication capabilities during simulated disaster response operations

  • The Verizon Response Team (VRT) provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7/365 basis.
  • PATRIOT is an annual exercise bringing together National Guard soldiers and airmen, civilian emergency management personnel and industry partners like Verizon Public Sector to practice incident response operations based on simulated emergency scenarios.

VOLK FIELD, Wis., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline technologies were deployed today by the Verizon Response Team (VRT) in support of PATRIOT 21, a week-long training exercise sponsored by the National Guard Bureau (NGB) at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center and the Fort McCoy Total Force Training Center, Wisconsin.

The annual exercise brings National Guard soldiers and airmen, civilian emergency management personnel, first responders, and industry partners like Verizon Public Sector together to practice incident response operations based on simulated emergency scenarios. The goal of the exercise is to prepare civilian and military organizations to work together as they would during an actual disaster.

Utilizing the more than 100 Verizon Frontline technologies on-hand, including a Verizon Response Satellite Pico-cell on a Trailer (SPOT), advanced antenna technologies, and several manually aimed satellites, the VRT will establish and support mission-critical communication capabilities for first responders and National Guard personnel during a series of simulated crisis events to include an earthquake and a mass casualty event.

After responding to more than 2,000 incidents nationwide in 2020, the VRT brings a depth of experience and disaster response expertise to the training exercise, where they will work alongside nearly 1,000 civilian and military personnel from more than 20 states as well as a number of public safety professionals.

The VRT’s support of PATRIOT 21, at the invitation of the National Guard, is a continuation of Verizon Public Sector’s commitment to working alongside our partners in defense, public safety and government.

Verizon Frontline (www.verizon.com/frontline) is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies – to meet their unique needs. From network priority and preemption and a commitment to real interoperability, to developing and delivering the most innovative product roadmap, Verizon Frontline is built on America’s most reliable 4G LTE network, and will be able to harness the transformative power of 5G.

VRT provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7/365 basis. VRT members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Media contact:

Eric Durie
eric.durie@verizon.com
(516) 382-8219





