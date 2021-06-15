 
Agenus Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that its annual meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on June 15, 2021 and will be conducted in a virtual format only. Registration for attendees will start at 4:45 p.m. ET.

To participate in the Annual Shareholders Meeting, shareholders should visit https://events.q4inc.com/vsm/AGEN/2021 and enter the 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials. Guests may also access the Annual Shareholders Meeting, but in listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests.

Webcast Information:
Date: Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast and replay will be accessible from the Company's website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations and at https://events.q4inc.com/vsm/AGEN/2021.

About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Contact
Agenus Investor Relations
Jan Medina, CFA
Agenus
781-674-4490
Jan.Medina@agenusbio.com

Agenus Media Relations
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

 





