Agenus Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that its annual meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on June 15, 2021 and will be conducted in a virtual format only. Registration for attendees will start at 4:45 p.m. ET.



To participate in the Annual Shareholders Meeting, shareholders should visit https://events.q4inc.com/vsm/AGEN/2021 and enter the 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials. Guests may also access the Annual Shareholders Meeting, but in listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests.