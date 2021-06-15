Hudson Technologies Set to Join Russell Microcap Index

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced today that that it is set to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by Russell on June 4, 2021.

Brian F. Coleman, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to have been selected for addition to the Russell Microcap Index. We believe our addition as a benchmark company validates the strength of our business and our leadership position in the refrigerant industry and provides an opportunity for us to heighten investor awareness and build shareholder value.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable solutions for optimizing performance and enhancing reliability of commercial and industrial chiller plants and refrigeration systems. Hudson's proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency, provide energy and cost savings, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the plant’s carbon footprint while enhancing system life and reliability of operations at the same time. RefrigerantSide Services can be performed at a customer's site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies. Hudson also offers SMARTenergy OPS, which is a cloud-based Managed Software as a Service for continuous monitoring, fault detection and diagnostics and real-time optimization of chilled water plants. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services for commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration uses. For further information on Hudson, please visit the Company's web site at www.hudsontech.com.