Constellation Brands and Modelo Partner to Help Empower Hispanics to Achieve the American Dream Through $500,000 Contribution to UnidosUS

VICTOR, N.Y. and CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, in partnership with Modelo, the beer brewed for those with The Fighting Spirit, announced today a collective $500,000 contribution to UnidosUS, the nation's largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization. The contribution will provide UnidosUS with resources to strengthen Hispanic families’ financial security through financial empowerment and homeownership programs.

“One of our focus areas for our Corporate Social Responsibility strategy is a commitment to serve as a catalyst for economic development and prosperity for disadvantaged communities,” said Mike McGrew, Constellation Brands’ Executive Vice President, and Chief Communications, CSR, and Diversity Officer. “The Hispanic population is the fastest growing demographic in the U.S., and our authentic Mexican beer brands have been an integral part of special moments for members of this community for many years. As an extension of this shared cultural appreciation and inherent connection, we are proud to support UnidosUS and are committed to doing our part to provide resources and support to address systemic issues preventing a more equitable chance at success for members of Hispanic communities across the U.S.”

In the last year, the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the systemic barriers that put Hispanic communities at a disadvantage across the U.S. The median wealth of a Hispanic household is five times lower than that of a white counterpart (1). And within the last year alone, nearly 60 percent of Hispanic households have reported lower incomes, which is nearly twice as much as their white counterparts.(2)

Homeownership is a key indicator of financial mobility, and UnidosUS believes reaching this goal is key to an individual’s ability to build wealth. Constellation and Modelo’s contributions will support financial literacy programs by providing funds to the UnidosUS National Homeownership Network, which has provided more than 590,000 families with housing counseling. In addition, more than 30,000 people have been able to buy their own homes and 90,000 families have avoided foreclosure.

