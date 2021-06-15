Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Announces $6.4 million Order Book for Recently Acquired SDP Business Unit
SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the “Company”, “SGMD” or “Salona Global”) (TSXV:SGMD)
announced today that South Dakota Partners, Inc. (“SDP”), a business that operates a FDA-approved medical device and robotics facility that served as the Company’s first
acquisition in its new acquisition strategy, has $6.4 million (US$5.2M) in standing purchase orders as of June 2021. SDP had audited 2019 revenues (pre-COVID) of $15.8 million (US$12M). The current
order book is already 40% of the pre-Covid annual revenues for the unit with more than a full 11 months remaining during the earn-out measurement period under the purchase agreement for SDP, making
it increasingly likely a full earn-out will be achieved.
“We are pleased to announce we have purchase orders booked for $6.4 million, giving us a huge head start on revenue for the year,” said Les Cross, Chairman and Interim CEO of SGMD. “We have a strong foundation with our first acquisition to build upon and the fact that they have standing orders for 40% of their earn-out revenue for the next 12 months gives me great confidence. The earn-out structure gives sellers a strong incentive to beat revenue and other financial targets making SGMD more valuable. We are working hard to close on additional acquisitions in the near future with a similar structure.”
The Company has posted its latest corporate presentation, along with a webcast led by Chairman & interim CEO Les Cross, at www.salonaglobal.com/investors.
Salona Global Today:
-
Revenue: Salona Global’s first acquisition (SDP), has standing purchase orders for 2021 of $6.6M or 40% of its earn-out target. SDP had $15.8M in 2019 audited annual revenue
(pre-COVID), generating positive operational cash flow.*
-
Cap Table and Concurrent Financing: SGMD has approximately 63.8 million shares (on a partially diluted basis)** upon commencement of trading, with over 30 million shares either
restricted or held by management or advisors. (See below share capital table.)
- Shares were sold in the Company’s December 2020 concurrent financing (post-consolidation) at as high as $0.85 per share.
-
M&A Capacity: Salona Global has a deep and full pipeline of private firms that are discussing a potential acquisition by Salona Global – all medical device companies with
between $5M - $20M in revenues with positive cash flow.
- The Salona Global team believes it has the capacity to close 1-2 acquisitions per quarter starting Q2 2021.
-
Strong Balance Sheet, No Parent Debt: The Company has an estimated $13M in net assets, predominantly in cash and cash equivalents, with no parent debt. Management has
earmarked between $4-6M in cash and 15-18M shares to close potential acquisitions in negotiations this quarter.
- The majority of consideration would be tied to performance over a future measurement period and could be financed with debt, as priority acquisition targets under consideration are cash flow positive and debt free.
-
Experienced Wall Street Management Team: Les Cross (Chairman of the Board) is former Chairman of DJO Global (a medical device roll-up that was listed on the NYSE until
Blackstone bought it for $2B); Jane Kiernan (Vice Chairwoman) is former Chair of the Audit Committee for American Medical Systems (purchased by Endo Pharmaceuticals for $3.5B).
- M&A advisors from PHM (Now Viemed on the Nasdaq/TSX and Quipt on the Nasdaq/TSXV).
*For more information on SDP and historical performance please see the Company’s Management Information Circular dated 01/26/2021 available on the Company’s Sedar Profile at www.sedar.com.
0 Kommentare