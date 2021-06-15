Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Announces $6.4 million Order Book for Recently Acquired SDP Business Unit

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the “Company”, “SGMD” or “Salona Global”) (TSXV:SGMD) announced today that South Dakota Partners, Inc. (“SDP”), a business that operates a FDA-approved medical device and robotics facility that served as the Company’s first acquisition in its new acquisition strategy, has $6.4 million (US$5.2M) in standing purchase orders as of June 2021. SDP had audited 2019 revenues (pre-COVID) of $15.8 million (US$12M). The current order book is already 40% of the pre-Covid annual revenues for the unit with more than a full 11 months remaining during the earn-out measurement period under the purchase agreement for SDP, making it increasingly likely a full earn-out will be achieved.



“We are pleased to announce we have purchase orders booked for $6.4 million, giving us a huge head start on revenue for the year,” said Les Cross, Chairman and Interim CEO of SGMD. “We have a strong foundation with our first acquisition to build upon and the fact that they have standing orders for 40% of their earn-out revenue for the next 12 months gives me great confidence. The earn-out structure gives sellers a strong incentive to beat revenue and other financial targets making SGMD more valuable. We are working hard to close on additional acquisitions in the near future with a similar structure.”