BioSig Technologies, Inc. to Present New Clinical Data at Heart Rhythm 2021 Annual Convention

Westport, CT, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company would be exhibiting at the Heart Rhythm 2021 convention, due to take place on July 28-31, 2021 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA.

BioSig completed the enrollments in its clinical trial in April 2021. The multi-center, prospective clinical trial enrolled 51 patients at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, TX, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA, and Mayo Clinic Florida Campus in Jacksonville, FL. During the trial, the PURE EP(tm) System was used in all types of cardiac arrhythmia cases. Atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia type, accounted for over 40% of enrollments.

“We are thrilled to join our peers at this year’s Heart Rhythm Society convention. Our company achieved meaningful progress over the past few months, driven by the increased technology usage of our PURE EP(tm) System across all installation sites. We have a packed schedule with the events surrounding our new clinical data and the latest insights from some of our largest physician users. With the convention now being able to operate at full capacity, we look forward to a very productive event that will set the tone for an impactful second half of the year,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

During the event, BioSig will be exhibiting at booth 849. The Company’s executive leadership, clinical, commercial, and engineering teams will host a series of presentations that will showcase the latest clinical data and demonstrate the newest software features of its PURE EP(tm) System, the non-invasive class II device that aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in electrophysiology. In addition, the Company will host a series of invitation-only events that will feature physician user presentations.