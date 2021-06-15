Evoke Pharma and EVERSANA Announce Positive Findings from Second GIMOTI Market Research Study

Results demonstrate continued increased awareness and intent to prescribe GIMOTI

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. and CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, and EVERSANA, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life science industry, today announced positive findings from a second market research study conducted for GIMOTI (metoclopramide) nasal spray. The study aimed to gather further market insights on the perception of GIMOTI in the GI community and follows the initial market research study conducted in December 2020. The Company will discuss the findings in roundtable discussions at the upcoming GI ReConnect Conference, a leadership summit for sharing the most current information on GI health, being held on June 18-19th in Napa Valley, CA.

In May 2021, Evoke’s commercialization partner, EVERSANA, conducted the GIMOTI Awareness, Trial, Usage (ATU) Study, a quantitative survey designed to measure physician awareness, trial, and product usage of GIMOTI. The ATU survey was divided into four sections: the current approach to treating diabetic gastroparesis (DGP), prescribing behavior, treatment awareness, and additional perspectives around support resources.