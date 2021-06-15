Evoke Pharma and EVERSANA Announce Positive Findings from Second GIMOTI Market Research Study
Results demonstrate continued increased awareness and intent to prescribe GIMOTI
SOLANA BEACH, Calif. and CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, and EVERSANA, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life science industry, today announced positive findings from a second market research study conducted for GIMOTI (metoclopramide) nasal spray. The study aimed to gather further market insights on the perception of GIMOTI in the GI community and follows the initial market research study conducted in December 2020. The Company will discuss the findings in roundtable discussions at the upcoming GI ReConnect Conference, a leadership summit for sharing the most current information on GI health, being held on June 18-19th in Napa Valley, CA.
In May 2021, Evoke’s commercialization partner, EVERSANA, conducted the GIMOTI Awareness, Trial, Usage (ATU) Study, a quantitative survey designed to measure physician awareness, trial, and product usage of GIMOTI. The ATU survey was divided into four sections: the current approach to treating diabetic gastroparesis (DGP), prescribing behavior, treatment awareness, and additional perspectives around support resources.
The respondent mix included 67 gastroenterologists (GIs) currently being called on by the field sales force, and an additional 50 GIs and primary care physicians (PCPs), who are not currently targeted for in person messaging, but whom may be targeted through our online digital and social campaign. The study objectives were to understand the current gastroparesis treatment landscape and to evaluate physicians’ perceptions of GIMOTI following recent brand marketing efforts.
The study results consisted of 117 physician responses. Key findings, including select data point comparisons from the previous ATU Study conducted in December 2020, are outlined below.
Key Findings:
- Continued increase in intent to prescribe GIMOTI:
- 81% of all respondents intend to prescribe GIMOTI in the future
- 90% of targeted GIs; compared to 79% in previous study
- 56% of non-targeted GIs; compared to 89% in previous study
- 84% of PCPs; compared to 50% in previous study
- Targeted GIs report greater GIMOTI usage across first, second and third lines of treatment from the December 2020 study, with the most significant increase as a
third-line treatment option from 16% to 24%.
