MZ to Participate at ESG Webinar Hosted by the London Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications, today announced that management will be speaking at "Building an ESG Strategy That Is Right For Your Business," an online webinar hosted by the London Stock Exchange on June 22, 2021. Alina Plaia, Head of ESG iQ & IPO Advisory at MZ, will participate in the panel discussion. Panel topics will range from operational challenges and greenwashing to the latest innovation in the ESG field. The webinar will be presented on SparkLive, London Stock Exchange's dedicated service for digital presentations and events.