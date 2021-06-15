ENDRA Life Sciences Appoints Irina Pestrikova as Senior Director of Finance, Announces Departure of CFO David Wells

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announced the appointment of Irina Pestrikova as Senior Director of Finance and Principal Financial …

Ms. Pestrikova has supported ENDRA since 2014 and has been actively involved in ENDRA's financial planning and analysis, accounting and SEC reporting functions. Previously, Ms. Pestrikova was a financial analyst at a technology-based services firm supporting the financial reporting needs of small-cap, privately held and publicly traded companies, including ENDRA. Mr. Wells will continue to support ENDRA as a consultant through September 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) , a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announced the appointment of Irina Pestrikova as Senior Director of Finance and Principal Financial Officer. In this new position, Ms. Pestrikova will assume all day-to-day responsibilities previously performed by ENDRA's Chief Financial Officer David Wells, who will leave the Company effective June 18, 2021 to pursue another opportunity.

"We are pleased to announce that Irina Pestrikova has been appointed Senior Director of Finance, reporting to me. Having supported ENDRA's SEC reporting, accounting and finance operations for nearly seven years, she is deeply knowledgeable about ENDRA's financial structure, people, processes and partners. We welcome Irina to her new role leading our financial operations," stated ENDRA's Chief Executive Officer Francois Michelon.

"Concurrently with Irina's promotion, it is with mixed emotion that we announce David Wells will be leaving ENDRA for a position at a private investment fund. David joined ENDRA in 2014 and we are grateful for his many contributions. David was instrumental in capitalizing the company, including our Nasdaq IPO in 2017. He leaves ENDRA with a strong balance sheet and an orderly set of systems and controls enabling ENDRA and Irina to transition seamlessly."

Ms. Pestrikova has an MBA in finance from the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and a BS in economics and finance from Izhevsk State University in Russia.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with the over one million ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.