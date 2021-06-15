 
PCTEL Receives Regulatory Certification for New Industrial Grade IoT Access Point

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a global leading provider of Industrial IoT solutions, today announced receipt of certification from the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) for their Industrial Grade IoT Access Point.

“PCTEL’s AP-WIFI-1200 is an Industrial IoT product that meets key customer requirements and market needs. This high-performance ruggedized access point helps customers deliver their next generation products, allowing them to run their application specific firmware,” said Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are excited to announce FCC certification of the AP-WIFI-1200. It is a very significant milestone for PCTEL,” added Bharadwaj.

The AP-WIFI-1200 delivers reliable connectivity for industrial and outdoor applications even in the harshest environments. This access point leverages an open-source software platform with Wi-Fi 2X2 802.11ac Wave 2 and Bluetooth connectivity. With a small, lightweight IP67-rated form factor, it has been designed to ensure high throughput. It includes a single gigabit Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) connection for power and backhaul. The AP-WIFI-1200 is commercially available and ready to ship.

“PCTEL continues to expand its capabilities and product offerings for the Industrial IoT market with high performance and ruggedized wireless connectivity solutions including antennas, radios and sensor platforms,” said Bharadwaj.

In addition to the FCC approval, PCTEL’s Industrial Grade IoT Access Point is in compliance with the radio equipment directive 2014/53/EU (RED) in Europe.

Contact the PCTEL team of experts to learn more about the AP-WIFI-1200.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. 2021 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

Wertpapier


