Hyliion Set to Join Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes .

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, announced it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution. This is effective after the US market opens on June 28.

“As Hyliion matures and the market’s confidence in our company grows, we are pleased to see our inclusion into a large and well-respected benchmark like the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes. We look forward to interacting more with active institutional investors that manage to the various Russell index benchmarks,” said Hyliion’s CEO and Founder, Thomas Healy.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

