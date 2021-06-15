 
Spire Announces New Maritime Weather Solutions Portfolio

Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data and analytics, announced today the expansion of its Maritime Weather solutions portfolio. By providing more accurate and reliable insights, Spire is continuing to support its customers as a trusted source for open ocean weather data.

The Spire Weather team has added 10 years of historical weather data from across the entire planet. Historical data is vital for understanding weather patterns, planning future voyages, retroactive investigations, and daily marine activities worldwide. Reliable weather forecasts allow businesses to improve planning and reduce risk. Spire’s historical data, like its forecast data, is gridded with 12km resolution - which allows customers to get weather data in uniform resolution. This historical weather data is actionable and accurate to create AI driven models with a 1:1 match of forecast data sets. Users can not only explain past performance, but also assess future performance for every location around the globe.

“Open ocean forecasts used to be laden with errors, but now thanks to radio occultation technology, forecasts are far more accurate,” said Simon van den Dries, General Manager, Spire Maritime.

Spire’s Maritime Weather team is also launching six new industry-focused solutions combining historical and forecast variables customized for business needs and providing data specific to the customer segment use case. These new data solutions are centered around shipping and logistics, ports and terminals, finance and insurance, oil and gas, government and security, and the environment.

“Spire takes a customer-first approach and after analyzing the challenges the maritime industry tackled in 2020, we knew the time was right to create industry-specific data solutions using real-time and historical weather,” said van den Dries. “The operational usage-based set of attributes highlights exactly what each customer needs and creates a smart collection of data that is tailor-made for the challenges each industry faces. It helps eliminate scattered weather attributes and supports what customers need from a maritime perspective.”

As of January 2021, Spire Global has over 100 satellites in orbit that are collecting millions of messages per day. Spire will continue to provide more data and insights to provide more accurate and actionable weather forecasts for the maritime industry.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a global provider of space-based data and analytics that offers unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, CA, Boulder, CO, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. On March 1, 2021 Spire announced plans to go public through an anticipated business combination with NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSH), to be traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “SPIR.” To learn more, visit spire.com.

