 
checkAd

CIM Commercial Trust Reaffirms its Previously Announced Rights Offering to Expire on June 23

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 14:51  |  15   |   |   

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT and TASE: CMCT‑L) (“we”, “our”, “CMCT”, “CIM Commercial”, or the “Company”) reaffirmed today that its rights offering is proceeding as previously announced. The subscription period for the rights offering is open and will expire at 4:00 pm New York time on June 23, 2021 (unless extended by CMCT).

In addition, CMCT announced that the HFZ-affiliated group (consisting of affiliates of Lionbridge Capital I, LP, f/k/a HFZ Lionbridge I, LP, along with Robotti & Company, Inc. and Winthrop Realty Partner, L.P. (collectively, the “Group”)) has refused to retract its false and misleading press release. On June 9, 2021, the Group issued a press release falsely alleging that the Company violated securities laws because it was purportedly required to file a Form 8-K to disclose a change to the stock ownership limitations set forth in the Company’s charter. On June 11, 2021, counsel to the Company asked the Group to retract the false and misleading press release. On June 14, 2021, the Group, through its counsel, declined to do so.

The Group’s press release is patently false and materially misleading, and was opportunistically timed in an attempt to disrupt CMCT’s rights offering: Quite simply, the 6.25% stock ownership limitation has been properly disclosed in CMCT’s SEC filings and the Company was not required to file a Form 8‑K to report the change. The Group’s press release demonstrates either a lack of basic understanding of law or was made with the intent to deceive and manipulate CMCT stockholders.

Further, the Company announced today that it has declined to grant a waiver of the stock ownership limitation requested by the Group on June 10, 2021.

IMPORTANT

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the rights offering, including statements containing the words “will,” “expect,” and words of similar import. There can be no assurance of the date on which the period for exercise of the subscription rights will expire or when the settlement date will occur. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, see the Annual Report on Form 10-K (as amended) filed by the Company in respect of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and the prospectus supplement relating to the rights offering filed by the Company with the SEC on June 10, 2021. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results and speak only as of the date such statements are made. CIM Commercial undertakes no obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to its forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, changes in assumptions or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

Free Writing Prospectus | CIM Commercial Trust Corporation

Filed Pursuant to Rule 433 | Dated June 10, 2021 | Registration Statement No. 333-233255

CIM Commercial has filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) with the SEC in respect of the offering to which this press release relates. Before you invest in the rights offering, you should read the prospectus supplement, dated June 10, 2021 and the accompanying base prospectus, dated December 4, 2019. Before making any investment in the rights offering, you should read the other documents CIM Commercial has filed with the SEC for more complete information about CIM Commercial and the rights offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at www.sec.gov. You may request to receive a prospectus in respect of the rights offering by calling D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information agent for the rights offering, toll‑free at (800) 967‑4607.

CIM Commercial Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CIM Commercial Trust Reaffirms its Previously Announced Rights Offering to Expire on June 23 CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT and TASE: CMCT‑L) (“we”, “our”, “CMCT”, “CIM Commercial”, or the “Company”) reaffirmed today that its rights offering is proceeding as previously announced. The subscription period for the rights …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
GE Aviation and Safran Launch Advanced Technology Demonstration Program for Sustainable Engines; ...
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit of ...
Top Gaming Brand Turtle Beach Announces Entry Into Game Controllers and Gaming Simulation Hardware ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
CIM Commercial Trust Corporation Commences Rights Offering
08.06.21
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
01.06.21
CIM Commercial Trust Corporation Announces Rights Offering