Grace Positions for Growth with Significant Investment in New East Chicago, Indiana Analytical Lab

The East Chicago location is one of Grace’s global manufacturing sites where the LUDOX colloidal silica brand is produced. In June 2020, a new LUDOX colloidal silica plant opened in Worms, Germany to meet increased global demand. This substantial investment in the analytical lab comes as Grace continues to see enduring year-over-year growth of its flagship colloidal silica brand LUDOX.

COLUMBIA, Md., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE: GRA ), a global leader in specialty silica, announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art analytical lab at its U.S. colloidal manufacturing site, East Chicago, IN.

A key product in Grace’s specialty silica portfolio, LUDOX colloidal silica is used in a wide range of applications including catalysts, investment casting binders, coatings and refractory additives, concrete, non-stick cookware, and much more. Cited in over 35,000 patents, LUDOX colloidal silica still has considerable untapped potential for new and innovative uses. Grace’s proprietary manufacturing process produces an extremely narrow particle size distribution and allows LUDOX colloidal silica particles to be chemically customized, making it a preferred brand for challenging, high-performance applications.

“This investment positions Grace at the forefront of ongoing innovation and accelerates our responsiveness to the evolving needs of our customers’ use of LUDOX in critical applications,” said Sandra Wisniewski, President, Grace Materials Technologies. “We are excited to expand our footprint in the East Chicago community and have extended capabilities that will support continued global demand.”

Chad Starr, Plant Manager, added: “The renovation supports the team’s continued quest to uncover new uses for LUDOX colloidal silica. The new, state-of-the-art lab will be a driving force in Grace’s continued innovation and growth.”

As an active member of the East Chicago community since 2000, Grace has been contributing to the local economy through employment and charitable donations for 21 years.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,300 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.