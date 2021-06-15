OMNIQ Signed Agreement with the City of Watkinsville, Georgia to Deploy its AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Solution in Support of Law Enforcement and Citation of Scofflaws

3-year revenue sharing agreement executed with the city to deploy OMINQ’s Q Shield solution



Solution is part of the Safe City force multiplier initiative by omniQ

Q Shield is founded on patented features like identification of make and color combined with superior accuracy based on sophisticated algorithm and machine learning

SALT LAKE CITY, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), an object identification company providing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology solutions to Safe City, Traffic Management, Public Safety and Supply Chain Automation markets, today announced that it was selected by the City of Watkinsville Georgia to deploy its Q Shield Vehicle Recognition and cloud based citation management platform to provide its Police Department with alerts and notifications to vehicles and vehicle license plates that are related to a criminal investigation in addition to supporting city efforts in issuing citations to scofflaws.

Q Shield, OMNIQ’s AI-based machine vision VRS solution uses patented Neural Network algorithms that imitate human brains for pattern recognition and smart decision-making. More than 17,000 OMNIQ AI-based machine vision sensors are installed worldwide, including approximately 7,000 in the U.S. Q Shield is founded on patented features like identification of make and color combined with superior accuracy based on sophisticated algorithm and machine learning.

Chief Shannon Brock – Police Chief for the city of Watkinsville, stated: “As we continuously aim to improve our law enforcement operations throughout the city with limited resources, budgets and personnel, we are delighted to be able to provide our city with a world class solution from omniQ,”

“As suppliers of our AI Based Machine Vision solutions to government entities throughout the world for terror and crime prevention, and as suppliers of cloud-based software platforms for permit and citation mitigation and management, we are excited to partner with the city of Watkinsville in the deployment and operation of Q Shield. Our system, Q Shield, is uniquely designed to be a law enforcement force multiplier for small and larger cities throughout the United States and a unique way to create additional revenue for the city. Deploying Q Shield in cities such as Watkinsville is a strategic objective for omniQ and our partnership with the city of Watkinsville is an important step in achieving this,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ.