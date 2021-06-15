Increased production capacity for Johan Sverdrup full field

Lundin Energy AB is pleased to note that the operator of Johan Sverdrup, Equinor ASA , now anticipates full field gross production capacity of 755 thousand barrels of oil per day (Mbopd) once Phase 2 is on stream and also announced an improvement in full field economics.

Full field production capacity is increased to 755 Mbopd from 720 Mbopd, once Phase 2 of the project is on stream.

Further good progress has been made on the execution of the Phase 2 project with the jacket installed offshore and the second processing platform fully assembled in Norway, with completion activities ongoing ahead of offshore installation in second quarter 2022.

Phase 2 remains on schedule for first oil in the fourth quarter 2022 and costs are unchanged from the PDO estimate of 41 Bn NOK gross.

The full field breakeven oil price for Johan Sverdrup has been reduced to USD 15 per boe from less than USD 20 per boe.





For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp

VP Investor Relations

Tel: +41 22 595 10 14

edward.westropp@lundin-energy.com

Robert Eriksson

Head of Media Communications

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

robert.eriksson@lundin-energy.com





Lundin Energy is an experienced Nordic oil and gas company that explores for, develops and produces resources economically, efficiently and responsibly. We focus on value creation for our shareholders and wider stakeholders through three strategic pillars: Resilience, Sustainability and Growth. Our high quality, low cost assets mean we are resilient to oil price volatility, and our organic growth strategy, combined with our sustainable approach and commitment to decarbonisation, firmly establishes our leadership role in a lower carbon energy future. (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUNE). For more information, please visit us at www.lundin-energy.com or download our App www.myirapp.com/lundin





Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute “forward-looking information” (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, “forward-looking statements”) relate to future events, including Lundin Energy’s future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimates of reserves and/or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration and development activities, future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.