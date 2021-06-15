 
checkAd

ZICIX App seeking Beta Testers as the Launch Date Approaches

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 14:45  |  18   |   |   

Carson City, Nevada, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZICIX Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX) has taken the next step toward launching its premier smartphone app by accepting sign-ups for beta testers at a new website, https://zicix.app. Users that register on the website will be provided details to download and install the app on their devices. By creating this test group, ZICIX will be able to prepare the smartphone app for public release.

The ZICIX App is being tested on both the Google Android and Apple iOS platforms so that anyone with a smartphone can access the money saving offers. Once beta testing is complete, the app will be uploaded to Google Play and Apple stores and will be available for download, pending approval.

The app incorporates innovative features such as detecting when a user is in proximity to a store, using the app to offer savings. A popup alert will notify the user that this store has deals available. The user can then browse or search deals for the store. Users can also scan barcodes and search for deals. The app can find coupons, but also comparative products. This is an innovative feature that gives ZICIX the opportunity to sell services to manufacturers and retailers to create competition in order to save consumers money.

The primary concept of the ZICIX app and its back-end server architecture is to provide a technological solution to replace old-fashioned coupon cutting. ZICIX plans to create both a clearinghouse and exchange that brings manufacturers, merchants, and consumers together.

ZICIX will be releasing more details about its smartphone app and the progress of beta testing in the upcoming weeks, including videos of the app in action.

About Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX)
Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.ZicixGroup.com or call 830-331-0031. We are also on Twitter @ZicixCorp.







0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZICIX App seeking Beta Testers as the Launch Date Approaches Carson City, Nevada, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ZICIX Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX) has taken the next step toward launching its premier smartphone app by accepting sign-ups for beta testers at a new website, https://zicix.app. Users that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus