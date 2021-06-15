ZICIX App seeking Beta Testers as the Launch Date Approaches

The ZICIX App is being tested on both the Google Android and Apple iOS platforms so that anyone with a smartphone can access the money saving offers. Once beta testing is complete, the app will be uploaded to Google Play and Apple stores and will be available for download, pending approval.

Carson City, Nevada, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZICIX Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX) has taken the next step toward launching its premier smartphone app by accepting sign-ups for beta testers at a new website, https://zicix.app . Users that register on the website will be provided details to download and install the app on their devices. By creating this test group, ZICIX will be able to prepare the smartphone app for public release.

The app incorporates innovative features such as detecting when a user is in proximity to a store, using the app to offer savings. A popup alert will notify the user that this store has deals available. The user can then browse or search deals for the store. Users can also scan barcodes and search for deals. The app can find coupons, but also comparative products. This is an innovative feature that gives ZICIX the opportunity to sell services to manufacturers and retailers to create competition in order to save consumers money.

The primary concept of the ZICIX app and its back-end server architecture is to provide a technological solution to replace old-fashioned coupon cutting. ZICIX plans to create both a clearinghouse and exchange that brings manufacturers, merchants, and consumers together.

ZICIX will be releasing more details about its smartphone app and the progress of beta testing in the upcoming weeks, including videos of the app in action.

About Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX)

Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries.

For additional information, visit our website at www.ZicixGroup. com or call 830-331-0031. We are also on Twitter @ZicixCorp .






