Genasys Inc. Receives Integrated Mass Notification Systems Order from Southern Marin Fire Protection District

"Genasys IMNS installations in Mill Valley, CA have proven highly effective since being activated in 2019 and are important assets in the city's early warning and emergency responses," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. "The SFMD IMNS installations, which will feature solar power and battery backup, are part of Marin County's continuing public safety efforts to help keep residents and visitors safe during crisis situations."

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced the Southern Marin Fire Protection District (SMFD) ordered Genasys Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS) for five locations to provide early warnings and emergency mass notifications during wildfires and other hazardous events.

Genasys IMNS and Zonehaven Emergency Evacuation Software to Help Protect Marin County, CA Residents and Visitors

When completed, Mill Valley, the SMFD and Marin County will be able to activate and operate all IMNS installations in the county using Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) Command-and-Control software. Further county installations are contemplated.

The Marin Wildfire Prevention Authority (MWPA) is also implementing the evacuation planning capabilities and public safety resources of recent Genasys acquisition, Zonehaven.

"The MWPA's procurement of Zonehaven's SaaS solution was conducted in a separate transaction earlier this year," Mr. Danforth added. "Genasys IMNS and Zonehaven EVAC software provide first responders, public safety agencies and communities with vital preparedness and emergency response capabilities."

In a June 9, 2021 news story, Zonehaven General Manager, Charlie Crocker, discussed how the Zonehaven platform helps first responders and the public during emergencies: ktvu.com/video/942805

IMNS combines GEM software and Genasys' industry-leading outdoor speaker arrays to provide a full-featured emergency warning and life safety notification system. The cloud-based GEM Command-and-Control software automatically receives and sends real-time external sensor data to emergency management personnel to help ensure timely and accurate emergency notifications are delivered through multiple channels to people affected by wildfires, flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis, and other disasters.