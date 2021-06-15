 
Futuris Company Completes Acquisition of The TASA Group Inc.

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, has successfully completed the acquisition of The TASA Group Inc.

The TASA Group Inc., is a family-owned expert referral service business that provides access to seasoned professional consultants in over 10,000 technical and medical specialties. Located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, TASA was originally positioned to provide psychology testing for companies around hiring and promoting employees. However, the Company wound up getting a request for expert witness services for a specific case by a lawyer who encouraged them to begin developing an expert witness services business. As a result, TASA began to initially market to Philadelphia lawyers. The business began to grow rapidly and as a result, the Company focused solely on the expert service sector and expanded to various locations.

Owned by the Rosen and Sherman families, TASA delivers timesaving, targeted referrals to quality expert witnesses in all fields and all locations, for plaintiff or defense. Its experienced referral advisors work with clients to pinpoint specific expert witness criteria and connect the clients with expert witnesses who are available to discuss their cases. There is no charge for the search and referral services unless the client designates or engages an expert witness TASA refers. As a client, firms and agencies benefit from TASA's years of experience and innovation since 1956 within TASA's 11,000+ categories of expertise. In addition, it has a Knowledge Center of archived expert-led webinars and case-relevant articles written by TASA referred expert witnesses.

From its inception, TASA has been a pioneer in the expert witness sourcing and referral industry and is the largest and best-known company in the industry. TASA boasts a revenue of $9.5 Million with an EBITDA of $800,000.

TASA offers an "Expert Profile 360" also known as "EP360," which delivers the most comprehensive information available today on an expert witness an individual might retain or oppose. Each comprehensive report is custom-produced in a fraction of the time it would take an in-house research team to generate an equal amount of material. The EP360 checks case law databases, docket sheet repositories, brief banks from appellate courts, motions and pleading banks from trial courts, state trial court orders, even every blog post available. This allows an individual to acquire an improved understanding of an expert's strengths and weaknesses.

