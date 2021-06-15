Diamcor Increases Revenues to USD $1.2M in First Quarter of New Fiscal Year

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") today announced its results from the ongoing tender and sales of rough diamonds to date in the Company's first quarter ending June …

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") today announced its results from the ongoing tender and sales of rough diamonds to date in the Company's first quarter ending June 30, 2021. The rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material underway at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the "Project") continued to achieve strong dollar per carat averages throughout the quarter, and continued to deliver larger gem quality rough diamonds in the special category (+10.8 carats).

Despite ongoing COVID-19 restrictions limiting processing capacity in the quarter, the Company sold a total of 4,468.04 carats, generating gross revenues of USD $1,208,106, resulting in a combined average price of USD $270.39 per carat. Approximately 1,500 additional carats, including several rough diamonds in the +10.8 specials category, have been delivered as of the date of this release. These, along with the rough diamonds recovered to the end of June 2021, will be recorded as stock on hand at the end of the period and offered in the Company's upcoming Q2 tender and sales.

Highlights:

2,122.76 carats of rough diamonds were tendered and sold in an initial offering, generating gross revenues of USD $591,733, for a combined average price of USD $278.78 per carat. 599.72 carats of rough diamonds were tendered and sold in a second offering, generating gross revenues of USD $183,808, for a combined average price of USD $306.49 per carat. 1,745.56 carats of rough diamonds tendered and sold in a third offering, generating gross revenues of USD $432,566, for a combined average price of USD $247.81 per carat.

"These results continue to demonstrate our ability to achieve strong dollar per carat averages and to generate significant gross revenues, while currently processing material at lower volumes due to the global Pandemic", stated Mr. Dean Taylor, Diamcor CEO. "With industry experts widely reporting on the current and potential long-term shortage of rough diamonds, we are very well positioned to take advantage of this trend through our planned increase in processing volumes."