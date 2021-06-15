MHHC Enterprises Inc. Announces Special Stock Dividend for Shareholders

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / MHHC Enterprises Inc.('MHHC') or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:MHHC) is pleased to announce that the Company's management and Board of Directors has approved a special stock dividend. The Company would like to …

Along with the plan to significantly expand their business efforts throughout 2021, the team at MHHC has been working diligently to provide its investors with audited financials in an attempt to list on the OTCQB soon. "We're excited to take yet another step in the right direction. The special dividend is a token of appreciation to our shareholders who have continued to believe in MHHC Enterprises and management's plans for 2021 and beyond," explained Frank Hawley, CEO of MHHC Enterprises.

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / MHHC Enterprises Inc. ('MHHC') or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:MHHC ) is pleased to announce that the Company's management and Board of Directors has approved a special stock dividend. The Company would like to reward its loyal shareholder base for their patience, continued support, and resiliency over the past year-and-a-half restructuring period by issuing them a dividend of 10 shares per share of common stock.

The restricted common share dividend will be distributed to shareholders on the basis of 10 dividend shares for every 1 share of MHHC Enterprises Inc. common stock owned by shareholders of record of the Company as of June 30, 2021.

About MHHC Enterprises, Inc.

MHHC Enterprises Inc. (MHHC) is a diversified holding company, focused on its core businesses: MHHC Warranty and Services Inc., MHHC Reinsurance, Inc. and ONBLi, Inc, the company's wholly owned e-commerce subsidiary that intends to simplify e-Commerce through its revolutionary FiNDiNG technology by matching consumers with optimal products based on the fundamental criteria of wants, needs, and budget. Currently MHHC has over 1,000 retail locations selling Extended Service Contracts (ESC) across the United States and online. MHHC is a leading national provider of help desk and warranty insurance administration services for a wide variety of industries and consumers. Additionally, the Company's organization creates and specializes service programs for a variety of manufacturers and commercial construction such as heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) industries. MHHC is a leader in call center 'on-shoring' by creating jobs in the United States for professional phone representatives - both sales and customer service employees. The Company's call center processes claims and service calls offering warranty support solutions for a variety of businesses.

MHHC prides itself in offering troubleshooting solutions over the phone and developing processes to eliminate overhead costs of shipping and timely repairs on approved claims. The highly skilled staff at MHHC consistently provides mission-critical solutions and results that assist industries and manufacturers in driving down warranty support and repair costs for their organization.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward- looking statements by words such as 'may,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'plan' and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

