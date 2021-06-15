 
Vungle Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire JetFuel, an Influencer Marketing Platform

San Francisco (ots/PRNewswire) - Combination positions Vungle's unique mobile
performance marketing platform for the next generation of user acquisition by
reaching audiences in the rapidly evolving creator economy

Vungle ( https://www.vungle.com/ ), a leading mobile performance marketing
platform, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire
JetFuel ( http://www.jetfuel.it/ ), an influencer marketing platform
headquartered in San Francisco. JetFuel enables app developers and other
advertisers to scale marketing campaigns across a network of over 15,000
fully-verified influencers, with a combined reach of over 4 billion Instagram
followers, 1.5 billion TikTok followers, and 100 million daily Snapchat views.

The global influencer market is expected to be worth $13.8 billion in 2021, up
from $1.7 billion in 2016¹, a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 52%.
Advertisers continue to invest a larger share of their marketing budget in
influencer marketing each year. JetFuel has innovated in this space by
automating campaign management and execution, removing the need for the
time-consuming manual work that is characteristic of traditional influencer
marketing. The company charges advertisers on a cost-per-action (CPA) basis,
ensuring that advertisers achieve measurable outcomes with high ROI. JetFuel
also empowers influencers to create authentic, custom promotions that drive
strong results.

As Vungle continues to expand the breadth of its mobile performance marketing
platform, JetFuel enables Vungle to offer advertisers even greater reach in
acquiring high-value users and the ability to target the increasingly valuable
Gen Z market through engaging, influencer-owned viral content that drives
action.

"JetFuel brings strong technical expertise and commercial success in social
media and influencer marketing, creating a unique and valuable extension to our
performance marketing platform that will empower not only our current customers
but the next generation of digital entrepreneurs," said Jeremy Bondy, CEO of
Vungle. "We've been in awe of the company's innovative, market-leading platform
and the forward-thinking vision that makes the combination of Vungle and JetFuel
so natural."

"During our conversations, it became clear that there'd be huge benefits to
pairing up with an ad tech leader like Vungle. There's a lot of similarities
between our businesses," said Tim Lenardo, CEO of JetFuel. "Many of the problems
we're solving in influencer marketing now are the problems that they've spent
