Vungle Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire JetFuel, an Influencer Marketing Platform

San Francisco (ots/PRNewswire) - Combination positions Vungle's unique mobile

performance marketing platform for the next generation of user acquisition by

reaching audiences in the rapidly evolving creator economy



Vungle ( https://www.vungle.com/ ), a leading mobile performance marketing

platform, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire

JetFuel ( http://www.jetfuel.it/ ), an influencer marketing platform

headquartered in San Francisco. JetFuel enables app developers and other

advertisers to scale marketing campaigns across a network of over 15,000

fully-verified influencers, with a combined reach of over 4 billion Instagram

followers, 1.5 billion TikTok followers, and 100 million daily Snapchat views.





The global influencer market is expected to be worth $13.8 billion in 2021, upfrom $1.7 billion in 2016¹, a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 52%.Advertisers continue to invest a larger share of their marketing budget ininfluencer marketing each year. JetFuel has innovated in this space byautomating campaign management and execution, removing the need for thetime-consuming manual work that is characteristic of traditional influencermarketing. The company charges advertisers on a cost-per-action (CPA) basis,ensuring that advertisers achieve measurable outcomes with high ROI. JetFuelalso empowers influencers to create authentic, custom promotions that drivestrong results.As Vungle continues to expand the breadth of its mobile performance marketingplatform, JetFuel enables Vungle to offer advertisers even greater reach inacquiring high-value users and the ability to target the increasingly valuableGen Z market through engaging, influencer-owned viral content that drivesaction."JetFuel brings strong technical expertise and commercial success in socialmedia and influencer marketing, creating a unique and valuable extension to ourperformance marketing platform that will empower not only our current customersbut the next generation of digital entrepreneurs," said Jeremy Bondy, CEO ofVungle. "We've been in awe of the company's innovative, market-leading platformand the forward-thinking vision that makes the combination of Vungle and JetFuelso natural.""During our conversations, it became clear that there'd be huge benefits topairing up with an ad tech leader like Vungle. There's a lot of similaritiesbetween our businesses," said Tim Lenardo, CEO of JetFuel. "Many of the problemswe're solving in influencer marketing now are the problems that they've spent