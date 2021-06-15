 
DGAP-DD AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.06.2021, 15:01   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2021 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Lotus Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Markus
Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
3912001SWR0QKOSUHR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000AOJK2A8

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25.90 EUR 3133900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
25.9000 EUR 3133900.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-11; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

68948  15.06.2021 



