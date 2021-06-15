 
Digi Expands its SOM Portfolio with the Introduction of Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced the expansion of its market-leading ConnectCore family of products with the introduction of the Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini System on Module (SOM).

Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini is a highly integrated and cost-effective SOM platform based on the NXP i.MX 8M Mini applications processor. Featuring the optimal balance of performance, power and cost, it’s designed for mission-critical industrial, medical, transportation and agriculture applications. Digi ConnectCore simplifies embedded product development thanks to integrated memory, power management, pre-certified wireless, advanced security and the complete, open-source Digi Embedded Yocto Linux software platform based on Yocto Project or Android-based Digi Embedded Android, setting the product apart and enabling manufacturers to get to market faster with lower risk and cost and to focus on their core competency.

“Digi is excited to be expanding the Digi ConnectCore family of products," said Steve Ericson, General Manager, OEM Solutions at Digi International. "We remain dedicated to delivering advanced solutions that simplify product development for manufacturers seeking secure, connected products that also help reduce the cost of R&D. The Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini SOM extends that commitment and delivers increased capability while lowering the total cost of ownership.”

With versatile, power-efficient ARM Cortex-A53 and Cortex-M4 processing cores, rich multimedia (2D/3D GPU, VPU, MIPI-DSI/CSI, SAI, PDM) and advanced connectivity (802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, Gigabit Ethernet), the Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini is ideal for Internet of Things (IoT), human-machine interface (HMI), equipment monitoring, audio/voice, edge computing and machine learning applications.

Security and longevity are at the heart of the Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini’s design. Digi TrustFence delivers a tested and fully integrated device security framework designed for the long product life cycle of embedded devices. Additionally, the i.MX 8M Mini processor is industrial qualified and backed by NXP’s Product Longevity Program, ensuring long-term availability of 10-plus years.

The Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini’s feature set makes it the only SOM among its competitors to offer Bluetooth 5 compatibility and cellular enablement, as well as Digi’s proprietary TrustFence security framework. At 40 x 45 x 3.5 mm, its physical hardware size is also among the smallest in the industry. Access a full list of additional Digi 8M Mini features here.

Availability

Initial Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini development kits and software will be available through global distribution partners June 15, 2021.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com.

