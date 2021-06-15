 
Logility and Clarkston Consulting Accelerate Supply Chain Transformation

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced Clarkston Consulting, a provider of management and technology consulting services, is a member of the company’s global partner ecosystem to help customers accelerate their digital supply chain transformation.

Clarkston Consulting builds on Logility’s deep domain expertise across the consumer products, food and beverage, and life sciences industries to provide an additional option for consulting and implementation services. Supply chain leaders face significant challenges driven by the expanding global network of suppliers and partners combined with increasing customer expectations. Now, more than ever, it is critical to rethink the supply chain to become a catalyst for growth and transform challenges into new opportunities. Today’s announcement provides additional resources to help companies quickly realize tangible benefits from their strategic supply chain investments.

“Logility is a pioneer and innovative force in supply chain that is trusted by many of the world’s most recognizable brands,” said Michelle Tartalio, VP of Corporate Strategy, Clarkston Consulting. “We are excited to formalize the long-standing relationship we’ve had with Logility through this partnership. The combination of Logility and Clarkson Consulting’s expertise will continue to help companies quickly realize the true potential of their supply chains. This formal partnership will continue to serve as a further enabler of our clients’ success in driving supply chain transformation.”

“The Logility network of partners around the world shares our vision of the sustainable, resilient supply chain that powers a company’s success,” said Ed Hamlin, Senior Vice President, Logility. “Clarkston Consulting has a strong history of quickly delivering results that help transform today’s complex, global supply chains into agile, responsive networks that drive growth. We look forward to a powerful and productive relationship with Clarkston Consulting.”

To learn more about the benefits of Logility and Clarkston Consulting, visit https://clarkstonconsulting.com/insights/benefits-of-using-logility/.

About Clarkston Consulting

Businesses across the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries partner with Clarkston Consulting to enhance strategic decision-making, improve operational efficiency, implement new technologies, and promote business growth and market diversification. Leveraging deep functional and industry expertise, our people discover, design, and deliver solutions that fit your business, your goals, and your future. At Clarkston Consulting, your purpose is our purpose. Learn more at www.clarkstonconsulting.com.

