Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company”) today announced that it plans to report second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021, and host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 6, 2021, to discuss the results.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial 877-407-9039, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company's website at ir.applehospitalityreit.com.