Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company”) today announced that it plans to report second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021, and host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 6, 2021, to discuss the results.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial 877-407-9039, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company's website at ir.applehospitalityreit.com.

A replay of the call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 27, 2021. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 412-317-6671, and the passcode is 13720361. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 232 hotels with more than 29,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 35 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 103 Marriott-branded hotels, 124 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

