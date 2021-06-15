 
Ping Identity Launches New Partner Sales Certification to Help Global Partner Network Thrive

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, launched a new Sales Certification Program that will help its world-class network of channel partners grow their businesses.

Ping Identity’s new Sales Certification Program is designed to increase the knowledge of the Ping Identity Global Partner Network by better identifying opportunities that solve customers’ identity and access management challenges. The Ping Identity Global Partner Network is composed of leading solutions providers, systems integrators, distributors, and technology companies that help enterprises simplify how they secure and personalize digital experiences for their workforce and customers.

“Our commitment to channel partner success has never been stronger,” said Beth Drew, vice president of channel sales, Ping Identity. “Certifying Channel Sellers is a crucial step in bringing best of breed, hybrid identity and access management solutions to customers aiming to accelerate their digital transformation in 2021 and beyond. We look forward to increasing our channel engagements to ensure partner networks and customers alike can benefit from more seamless and secure online experiences.”

The Partner Sales Certification helps Ping Identity partners improve their technical acumen and better understand an array of use-cases, qualifications, and objection handling. Through participation, partners will be able to better identify and develop solutions that solve the critical business challenges of complex enterprise customers. Partners can also benefit from networking opportunities, specialization, and career development in the identity and access management (IAM) field through the Program.

For more information on Ping Identity’s Partner Sales Certification Program, current partners can reach out to their Channel Account Manager and new partners can complete an application here.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

