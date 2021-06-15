 
checkAd

Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual Nasdaq 44th Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 15:05  |  24   |   |   

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Nasdaq 44th Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The webcast will be available on Mattel’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the live webcast.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO, and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

MAT-FIN MAT-CORP

Mattel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual Nasdaq 44th Investor Conference Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Nasdaq 44th Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. The webcast …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
GE Aviation and Safran Launch Advanced Technology Demonstration Program for Sustainable Engines; ...
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit of ...
Top Gaming Brand Turtle Beach Announces Entry Into Game Controllers and Gaming Simulation Hardware ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
American Girl’s New Smart Girl’s Guide: Race & Inclusion Gives Kids the Tools—and the Courage—to Stand Up to Racism
10.06.21
Mattel Launches Barbie Loves the Ocean; Its First Fashion Doll Collection Made from Recycled Ocean-Bound* Plastic
01.06.21
Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual Citi Leisure Day